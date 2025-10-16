Guwahati: In a heartfelt message that has deeply moved the people of Assam, Garima Saikia Garg wife of legendary singer Zubeen Garg took to social media on Thursday to express her grief and appeal for peace and understanding.

“I have not lost only my husband… Every Assamese household has lost a son, a brother, a friend, or a guardian. Across the world, countless people who loved him have lost someone of their own. Everyone’s hearts, minds, and conscience are burdened with grief, pain, and many unanswered questions.

At such a time, it is most important for everyone to try to truly understand each other’s emotions. We must set aside artificiality and pretence, and face this moment with sincerity and honesty. May peace and harmony prevail, and may no more news of loss or tragedy come, O Lord.

#JusticeForZubeenGarg,” Garima wrote.

Her emotional words come amid an outpouring of grief across Assam and beyond, as fans continue to mourn the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg last month , one of the most beloved voices of the region.

Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of solidarity, remembrance, and the ongoing call for justice under the banner #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

Garima’s statement has struck a chord with countless admirers who see in her message a call not only for justice but also for unity and empathy during this painful time.

On the other hand,violent protest erupted outside Baksa District Jail in Assam on Wednesday, as fans of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg clashed with police.

The unrest resulted in injuries to police personnel and journalists, with vehicles set ablaze and internet services suspended in the district.

The confrontation escalated when protesters resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to control the mob.

Two police vehicles were set on fire during the clash, a police official confirmed. Additional forces were rushed to the spot, and the administration temporarily suspended mobile internet in Baksa to prohibit gatherings as a preventive measure.

Five individuals, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organizer of the Northeast India Festival in Singapore; Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma; his cousin Sandipan Garg; and two PSOs, Naideswar Bora and Paresh Baisya, were shifted from Guwahati to Baksa jail after their arrest.

They were produced in court, which granted a 14-day judicial custody.

Advocate Pradip Konwar, who appeared in court on behalf of the government, told reporters that the five were remanded to judicial custody as they had not filed bail petitions. He said the court issued an order for shifting them to Baksa jail after the government expressed concerns over their safety in Guwahati jail.

The violent protest erupted amid an online campaign #JusticeForZubeen and an agitation demanding justice for Garg’s family and fans. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Zubeen’s fans were incited by the opposition for political mileage in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

The opposition parties have been demanding that the inquiry be handed over to the CBI, while the government and SIT have stated that the investigation was on the right track.

It is a testing time for the government — it must ensure justice for Zubeen Garg while also maintaining peace and order in the state.