Guwahati: After the passing of Assam’s musical icon Zubeen Garg, a powerful wave of creativity has begun to sweep across the state. From the bustling towns to quiet villages, people are finding unique ways to express their grief and admiration — transforming walls, streets, and homes into living tributes to the legend.

In several places of Assam, artists and local youth have taken up brushes to paint colorful murals of Zubeen Garg, accompanied by his most loved lyrics and symbols from his songs. Many of these artists are first-timers who say they were inspired by Zubeen’s passion for art, music, and social causes.

“He inspired us to dream fearlessly. This is our way of saying thank you,” said Kamal Das, a young painter from Pathsala.

Social media has also turned into a gallery of tribute, with young singers, dancers, and painters sharing creative works inspired by his life and music.

Local residents say these artistic expressions have united communities and kept Zubeen’s legacy alive. “His songs taught us to love our roots and believe in ourselves. Now, every wall and every song reminds us of him,” said a resident of Pathsala.

Through these colors, voices, and acts of kindness, Assam continues to prove that Zubeen Garg’s spirit lives on — inspiring a new generation to create from the heart.