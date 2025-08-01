Guwahati: In a significant development that highlights Assam on the global stage, peasant leader and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi announced on Friday via a Facebook post that the Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park now houses over 2,000 species of wild orchids.

This achievement could make it the largest natural orchid conservation center in the world, surpassing even government-supported parks like Singapore’s National Orchid Garden.

Gogoi’s post stated: “Kaziranga Orchid Park preserves more than 2,000 wild orchids. In comparison, Singapore’s National Orchid Garden officially conserves around 1,000 wild orchid species. There is no known private institution in the world that holds more than that. From this perspective, Kaziranga may be the world’s largest natural orchid reserve.”

Located near Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Golaghat district, the Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park spans approximately 6 acres.

It was established to protect the region’s rich floral diversity, especially orchids, many of which are endangered.

A scientific survey conducted in 2025 identified over 70 orchid species at the park, from 36 different genera. The collection includes 46 epiphytic species (which grow on trees) and 24 terrestrial species (which grow on the ground).

Among them are rare and endemic species such as Aerides odorata, Eulophia kamarupa, Acanthophippium sylhetense, and Phalaenopsis mannii.

Experts believe Kaziranga houses the largest collection of wild orchid species in a single location. The Singapore National Orchid Garden, by comparison, conserves around 1,000 species — half the number found in Kaziranga, according to Gogoi.

The Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park is not just a conservation space but also an eco-tourism and educational center.

It features a greenhouse, a photo gallery, a medicinal plant garden, a bamboo zone, a cactus section, and cultural stages for traditional Assamese dance performances.

These attractions make it an important destination for biodiversity preservation and cultural tourism.

The Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park is a remarkable achievement in orchid conservation. With over 2,000 wild species under its care, it may now be the largest of its kind globally.

Its efforts to protect rare species such as Phalaenopsis cacharensis position it at the forefront of international conservation.

As the world faces the challenge of biodiversity loss, Kaziranga serves as an inspiring example of how local conservation efforts can have a significant global impact.