Guwahati: Priyanus Hazarika, a dedicated National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteer from Assam’s Dibrugarh University, has been honored with the prestigious National NSS Award for 2022–23 by the President of India at a ceremony in New Delhi.

Hailing from Golaghat district, Assam, Hazarika, son of Anil Hazarika and Niru Saikia, was recognized for his selfless service, commitment to community development, and efforts in supporting underprivileged and needy sections of society.

His exemplary contribution has brought pride not only to Dibrugarh University but also to Golaghat district and the entire state of Assam.

Hazarika’s achievement embodies the spirit of youth leadership and social responsibility, reflecting the NSS motto — “Not Me But You.”