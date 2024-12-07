Digboi: A significant step toward preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Gorkha community in Assam was taken on Friday morning as the foundation stone was laid for an archive dedicated to renowned artist and writer, Yudhvir Rana.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Tinsukia District Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU), marks the culmination of years of persistent effort.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Accompanied by AAGSU office-bearers, Yudhvir Rana himself, a Sahitya Akademi Award winner, graced the occasion. The archive will be constructed within the premises of his residence at No. 2 Asomiya Gaon, Tingrai, Tinsukia district.

The archive is envisioned as a repository for Rana’s diverse body of work, encompassing painting, sculpture, literature, poetry, and acting. Until now, these invaluable creations lacked a centralized location for proper preservation.

“The Gorkha Sahitya Kala Sanskriti Vikas Kendra, whose foundation stone we lay today, aims to safeguard and preserve Rana’s work while inspiring future generations to appreciate the rich cultural tapestry of the Gorkha community,” said Sekhar Gurung, Secretary of AAGSU’s Tinsukia District unit.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Despite facing numerous hurdles in securing the necessary funds, the AAGSU persevered. The Gorkha Development Society and philanthropist Gobind Chetry stepped forward to support the project, ensuring its timely completion.

Expressing gratitude for the initiative, Chetry urged the student body to continue working for the betterment of the community. He emphasized the importance of fostering a conducive environment for education, sports, and socio-cultural activities, laying the foundation for a brighter future.