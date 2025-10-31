Guwahati: Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was brought to Punjab from Silchar Jail in Assam on a production warrant in connection with the murder of gangster Gurpreet Singh Gora, also known as Gora Bariar, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Police produced Bhagwanpuria before a Batala court, which remanded him to three days of police custody. He arrived in Punjab on Wednesday night under heavy security.

According to investigators, Gora Bariar was shot dead on May 26 at a petrol pump along the Ghuman–Shri Hargobindpur road in Batala.

Police have already arrested Nilson Masih, a close aide of Bhagwanpuria, for allegedly planning and executing the murder at his direction. Masih had reportedly carried out the attack with three accomplices.

Officials stated that Bhagwanpuria has been imprisoned in Assam since March after being detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

He is also a key accused in several high-profile criminal cases, including the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.