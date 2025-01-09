BJP strategizes for Gaon Panchayat elections in Assam

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its first meeting on Thursday to strategize for the upcoming Gaon Panchayat elections.

Party workers and representatives from three Lok Sabha seats-Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Lakhimpur-gathered for the meeting chaired by BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: BJP candidates elected Rajya Sabha elections unopposed

Kalita emphasized that the Gaon Panchayat elections are crucial for the party, with development being the core agenda for the polls. “This is a grassroots election, and it is very important for us,” he said.

State BJP spokesperson Subhash Dutta also highlighted the significance of the elections, with district presidents from eight upper Assam districts attending to discuss strategies and a roadmap for the elections.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Read Also: Assam: Panchayat secretary shot dead in Bongaigaon

The meeting saw participation from BJP leaders including Assam Pradesh BJP Prabhari Harish Dwivedi, Lakhimpur Lok Sabha MP Pradhan Baruah, state education minister Ranoj Pegu, power minister Prasanta Phukan, and various MLAs and party members from the respective constituencies.

The elections will determine representatives for 397 Zilla Parishad Constituencies, 181 Anchalik Panchayats, 2,193 Gaon Panchayats, and 21,930 wards across 27 districts, excluding Sixth Schedule and municipal areas.

The Assam State Election Commission has released the draft electoral rolls, which include 17,554,589 voters across 23,781 polling stations, factoring in the 2024 delimitation of constituencies.