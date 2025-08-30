Guwahati: The British Museum in London has agreed to loan the historic silk textile ‘Vrindavani Vastra’, created by 16th-century Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva, to Assam for public display in 2027, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

The museum has stipulated that the textile will be displayed for 18 months in a state-of-the-art facility in Assam meeting international environmental and security standards.

“We have been trying to bring this textile back for a long time, and now the British Museum has agreed to loan it, provided a suitable museum is set up,” Sarma said.

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, the JSW Group has volunteered to establish the museum, which will be gifted to Assam.

Land for the facility has already been allotted, and the CM confirmed that he has written to the Centre seeking a ‘Sovereign Guarantee’ to assure the British Museum that the textile will be returned undamaged after the loan period.

The Vrindavani Vastra, measuring over nine metres and composed of several silk panels originally numbering fifteen, was created under Sankardeva’s guidance at the request of Koch king Nara Narayan. It depicts scenes from the life of Lord Krishna and includes portions of a poem authored by Sankardeva.

Acquired by the British Museum from Tibet in 1904, the textile is celebrated for its rich Assamese weaving traditions and the integration of multiple artistic styles. Its return to Assam will offer locals and visitors a rare opportunity to witness a priceless piece of cultural heritage in its place of origin.