Guwahati: In a significant operation, Assam Police seized 635 grams of heroin worth Rs3.2 crore in Cachar district on January 4.

Acting on credible intelligence, officers intercepted a motorcycle on Kathal Road, apprehending the rider and recovering the narcotics reportedly being transported from a neighboring state.

This bust highlights Assam Police’s relentless crackdown on drug trafficking. In 2024 alone, drugs valued at Rs682 crore were seized.

Addressing the media at the State Guest House in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised law enforcement’s efforts, revealing a three-year trend in drug seizures: Rs 420.17 crore in 2021, Rs 784.55 crore in 2022, Rs 742.09 crore in 2023, and Rs 682.44 crore in 2024.

The year 2024 saw police confiscate 183 kg of heroin, 22,776 kg of ganja, 114 kg of opium, 33.07 lakh psychotropic tablets, 14 kg of morphine, and 2.30 lakh bottles of cough syrup. A total of 5,059 individuals were arrested, and 3,287 cases registered across the state.