Guwahti: A High-Level Committee (HLC) chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah has approved Rs 707.97 crore in additional central assistance to the states of Assam and Gujarat, which were affected by floods and landslides in 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The assistance will be provided from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), with Rs 313.69 crore allocated to Assam and Rs 394.28 crore to Gujarat.

In a separate decision, the HLC approved Rs 903.67 crore under the NDRF for the Expansion and Modernization of Fire Services in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Of this, Haryana will receive Rs 117.19 crore, Madhya Pradesh Rs 397.54 crore, and Rajasthan Rs 388.94 crore.

The ministry clarified that this additional assistance is over and above the funds already released to states from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

In 2025-26, the Central Government released Rs 13,603.20 crore to 27 states under SDRF and Rs 2,024.04 crore under NDRF to 12 states.

Further, Rs 4,571.30 crore has been released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 states, while Rs 372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) has been released to nine states.