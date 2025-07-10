Guwahati: The Central Government has approved the release of Rs 1,066.80 crore to six states affected by floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains.

The financial assistance, sanctioned under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), has been allocated to Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, and Uttarakhand.

According to an official statement, Assam has been allotted Rs 375.60 crore, while Rs 29.20 crore has been released to Manipur.

Meghalaya has received Rs 30.40 crore, Mizoram Rs 22.80 crore, Kerala Rs 153.20 crore, and Uttarakhand Rs 455.60 crore. These states have experienced widespread damage due to intense rainfall, flooding, and landslides during the ongoing southwest monsoon season.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared the development on social media platform X, stating that over Rs 8,000 crore from the SDRF and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) has been provided to 19 states so far this year.

He also mentioned that the Centre has extended logistical assistance, including the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force, the Army, and the Air Force.

The Indian Army, in a separate statement, confirmed that it has initiated Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in affected areas. A total of 40 relief columns have been deployed, and 3,820 people have been rescued so far.