Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi accuses Assam CM of ignoring illegal coal mining, cites ED raid

Guwahati: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has “exposed” a massive illegal coal mining empire operating in the state “under his nose,” despite repeated denials from the Chief Minister.

Gogoi also questioned who Assam’s real “Syndicate Raja” is and demanded an answer from the state government.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Congress leader’s statement follows the ED raid on Thursday at 15 premises located in Assam and Meghalaya as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged illegal coal mining and running of coke plants.

Taking to his social media handle X, Congress leader stated that ED exposes Assam’s illegal coal empire! Rs 1.58 Crore cash seized. Fake invoices. 1200 tonnes of illegal coal extracted DAILY in Margherita, Jogighopa, Guwahati.

Gogoi alleged that the Coal mafia paid Rs 1.27 to Rs 1.5 lakh per truck to clear borders. Coal depots in Assam used to launder crime as ‘legal mining’.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ED exposes Assam’s illegal coal empire!

?1.58 Crore cash seized. Fake invoices. 1200 tonnes of illegal coal extracted DAILY in Margherita, Jogighopa, Guwahati.

All under the nose of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who kept denying illegal mining!



Coal mafia paid ?1.27-?1.5 lakh per… pic.twitter.com/NIlyw0colm — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) April 26, 2025

He noted that the ED raided 15 sites, syndicate links confirmed between Meghalaya & Assam.

“Is this loot possible without the government’s protection? Who is Assam’s real Syndicate Raja? When ED raids & HC summons expose the truth, how long will the CM hide behind denials?”, the Congress leader questioned.

Notably, The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday carried out raids in multiple locations in Assam and Meghalaya as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged illegal coal mining and coke plants in the northeastern state.

In a coordinated operation, the ED’s Shillong Sub Zonal Office executed searches across 15 premises spanning Jadigittim and Nongalbibra in Meghalaya, besides Jogighopa, Margherita, and Guwahati in Assam.

Further probing by the ED has exposed a well-oiled syndicate comprising individuals from both Meghalaya and Assam.

This network allegedly facilitated the seamless movement of illegally mined coal across the Meghalaya-Assam border, bypassing any checks or restrictions.