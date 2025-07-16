Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: The Indian National Congress will hold a significant Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on Wednesday in Assam’s Guwahati, marking a key moment in the party’s political strategy ahead of the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend the meeting, along with MPs, MLAs, and office bearers of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

This meeting represents an important organizational step, as Congress places Assam and the wider Northeast at the center of its renewed outreach and coordination efforts.

Congress leaders have scheduled a series of meetings in Guwahati today. Alongside the high-level PAC deliberations, the party’s top leadership will meet separately with PCC leaders, elected representatives, and party workers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Rahul Gandhi left his Delhi residence this morning and plans to engage with both senior leaders and grassroots cadre to strengthen the party’s presence in Assam.

Before traveling to Assam, Kharge met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday to discuss the agenda for the upcoming Monsoon Session, which will begin on July 21 and run until August 21. In a social media post, Kharge emphasized the opposition’s readiness for a “productive session,” and called for serious debate on strategic, political, foreign policy, and socio-economic issues.

This session will be the first since the government launched “Operation Sindoor” on May 7 in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress plans to demand accountability and call for detailed discussions in Parliament on the government’s counter-terror policy and national security approach.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has scheduled an all-party meeting for July 19, ahead of the Monsoon Session. He announced on X: “The session will begin on July 21 and continue till August 21. There will be no sittings on August 13 and 14 due to Independence Day.”

By selecting Guwahati as the venue for this crucial meeting, the Congress signals its intention to reassert itself in Assam’s political landscape, where the BJP has maintained dominance in recent years. Party leaders plan to discuss regional political coordination, organizational strengthening, and strategies for future state elections.