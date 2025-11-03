Guwahati: Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Monday inaugurated the North Eastern Science and Technology (NEST) Cluster at IIT Guwahati and laid the foundation for a series of development projects worth Rs 635 crore across Assam.

The projects, aimed at strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in the state, include the construction of 65 new secondary school buildings at a cost of Rs 455 crore, the upgradation of the Chayagaon–Ukium road with an investment of Rs 102.69 crore, and the construction of an RCC bridge at Silonijan-Dhansiri Par Ghat costing Rs 20.59 crore.

Two new industrial estates will also come up at Ramphalbil (Kokrajhar) and Lakhibazar (Baksa) with investments of Rs 14.40 crore and Rs 18.40 crore, respectively.

Addressing the gathering, Scindia said the initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to inclusive development. “Every brick laid and every classroom built is a promise kept in the service of aspiration,” he remarked.

The NEST Cluster, developed at a cost of Rs 22.98 crore, aims to position Assam as a hub for innovation and technology integration. It will focus on four areas: Grassroots Innovation, Semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence, Bamboo-Based Technologies, and Biodegradable Plastics.

The initiative will also complement DoNER’s youth engagement programmes like NE-SPARKS and Ashtalakshmi Darshan, which will facilitate scientific exchange between 3,200 students from across India and 800 students from the Northeast, including exposure visits to ISRO.

During his visit to IIT Guwahati, Scindia interacted with students and researchers, showcasing innovations in 6G communication, biodegradable polymers, bamboo tissue culture, and low-field MRI systems. Praising the biodegradable polymer project, he said, “If you get this going, it will be the future.”

Scindia said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, investments of Rs 6.2 lakh crore through the 10% Gross Budgetary Support policy have transformed the Northeast from a landlocked to a land-linked region.

Citing connectivity projects such as the Bogibeel Bridge, Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Sela Tunnel, and Jogighopa Multi-Modal Logistics Park, he said these initiatives have redefined Assam’s infrastructure landscape.

He also noted that new links under the Act East Policy have reduced travel time between Kolkata and Agartala from 31 hours to 10 hours, opening new trade opportunities with Bangladesh.