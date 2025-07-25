Guwahati: A severe rainfall deficit has led to a drought-like situation across 25 districts in Assam, sparking concerns over a sharp decline in paddy production and exposing the state’s fragile irrigation infrastructure.

The Department of Agricultural Meteorology at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, reported that between June 1 and July 23, nine districts experienced “large deficient” rainfall, while 16 others experienced “deficient” rainfall.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A state agriculture department official confirmed that the shortage of rainfall during this critical cropping season is likely to severely impact Sali paddy cultivation, the principal Kharif crop in Assam.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) figures, Assam recorded a 44% rainfall deficit, while Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Manipur reported deficits of 48%, 58%, and 21%, respectively. The nine districts with large deficits—defined as a departure of -60% to -99% from normal—include Bajali (71%), Barpeta (72%), Bongaigaon (63%), Chirang (64%), Darrang (80%), Dhemaji (63%), Dhubri (66%), Nalbari (65%), and Tamulpur (68%). The 16 “deficient” districts, which reported a shortfall between -20% and -59%, include Baksa, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Sribhumi, Tinsukia, Udalguri, and West Karbi Anglong.

Dr. Rajiv Lochan Deka, Professor and Head of the Department of Agricultural Meteorology at AAU, said, “Largely deficient rainfall means when the actual rainfall departure from normal ranges from -60% to -90%, while deficient occurs when the departure is between -20% to -59% from normal.” He attributed the rainfall shortage to the lack of cyclonic movement in the Bay of Bengal. “The IMD predicted that many parts of the country will experience normal to above-normal rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon season of 2025. However, it predicted below-normal rainfall for most parts of Northeast India. In Assam, rainfall activity will likely increase from the fourth week of July to the first fortnight of August,” Dr. Deka added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On July 18, the Assam Cabinet gave in-principle approval to declare a drought-like situation in five western districts—Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Dhubri, Baksa, and Bongaigaon—following a 40% rainfall deficit. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the Revenue Department would issue an official notification shortly. “After the declaration, we will be able to extend necessary support to the affected farmers,” he said.

The Chief Minister also warned that if the dry spell continues into August, paddy production in the affected districts could suffer significantly. He assured that farmers enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) would be eligible for compensation, and that the Revenue Department would verify the list of beneficiaries.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota last week directed all District Commissioners to identify and demarcate impacted areas and initiate the drought declaration process. Officials have instructed the Agriculture Department to provide gram panchayat-level data to support district administrations. They also directed the Irrigation Department, in coordination with the Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) and Agriculture Departments, to deploy pumps and provide immediate relief in drought-hit areas.

To strengthen outreach, the P&RD Department has been tasked with disseminating IMD forecasts and sowing advisories through circle officers, block development officers, and panchayat-level officials. Additionally, the Chief Secretary reviewed admissible assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and directed Deputy Commissioners to conduct thorough estimations of crop loss.

An IMD official explained that the lack of rainfall in Assam and neighbouring states was due to low-pressure-induced clouds staying at lower altitudes. “These clouds are not coming up to Assam. Northeastern states closer to the Bay of Bengal received rainfall, but the clouds could not cross the hills to reach the northern side of the region,” he said.

With irrigation facilities in disrepair, farmers across the state are facing severe challenges. Tulsi Deka, a farmer from Silsaku, Baghara in Morigaon district, said, “We solely depend on monsoon rain for cultivation. There is no irrigation water to mitigate the situation. An irrigation scheme was implemented 30 years ago, but it is now defunct, and there is no initiative from the government to renovate it.”

On July 19, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia urged the government to extend the drought declaration to 16 more districts. He warned of a “deepening agrarian crisis” and called for immediate financial relief. “This is not a localised problem—this is a state-level drought emergency,” he said.

Saikia backed his demand with national climate data. He cited a report by the Department of Science and Technology that categorised 65 Indian districts, including several in Assam, as facing a “very high drought hazard.” He also referred to a 2022 Assembly statement by Revenue Minister Kesab Mahanta, acknowledging that 15 of India’s 25 most climate-vulnerable districts are in Assam.

According to data presented by Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal in the Assembly in March 2025, only 24.28% of Assam’s agricultural land is under irrigation. Many sanctioned schemes remain non-functional, and infrastructure such as shallow tube wells and canals is in poor condition.

The crisis extends beyond rice cultivation. Assam’s 200-year-old tea industry is also facing stress due to erratic monsoons and temperature fluctuations, threatening long-term agricultural stability.

Saikia demanded that the government classify all 21 affected districts as being under drought conditions, as per the NDMA/State Relief Guidelines, and provide Rs 50,000 in compensation to every affected farmer, including sharecroppers. He also urged the deployment of emergency irrigation measures, distribution of drought-resilient seeds and fertilisers, revival of irrigation systems, and prompt release of pending MGNREGA wages.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said, “This is no longer just a seasonal variation. It’s the result of years of environmental degradation, policy paralysis, and administrative apathy.” He criticised the Irrigation Department as a “white elephant,” adding that of the department’s 3,919 irrigation schemes, more than 1,500 are non-functional.

Gogoi also questioned inconsistencies in the government’s irrigation data. While Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal told the Assembly that only 14% of farmland is irrigated, the department’s own report places the figure at 21.54%. Despite this, the government has spent Rs 1,286 crore on the department in the current fiscal year. He called for a financial audit and raised doubts about the Rs 36,406 crore irrigation master plan announced in 2022, which promised full coverage by 2027.

Gogoi contrasted Assam’s performance with that of states like Punjab (98.1% irrigation coverage), Haryana (87.6%), and Andhra Pradesh (63.9%), noting that Assam ranked 22nd nationally. “The farmers of Assam are being hung out to dry—literally,” he said. “This drought is not just a natural calamity. It is a man-made disaster, driven by decades of neglect and false promises.”