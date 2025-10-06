Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) Department would investigate alleged financial irregularities against festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, who was arrested last week in connection with the suspicious death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

Fifty-two-year-old Garg died while swimming in Singapore during the North East India Festival (NEIF), organised by Mahanta.

Following allegations of foul play, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police registered a case against Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and death due to negligence. Both were arrested on October 1 in Delhi and Gurgaon, respectively, and an additional murder charge was later added.

The CID also arrested Garg’s bandmate Shekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprava Mahanta, who were present in Singapore at the time of the singer’s death.

A separate CID case was registered against Mahanta for alleged financial irregularities after recovery of seals, documents, and other evidence during searches at his Guwahati residence.

During a press briefing, CM Sarma said, “I believe that central agencies like the ED and IT Department would take cognizance of Mahanta’s financial irregularities. We are coordinating with them to ensure a professional investigation. We want to ensure that no one involved in Garg’s death evades justice.”

Besides the four arrested individuals, the CID is also questioning Garg’s cousin Sandipan Garg, an Assam police officer who was present in Singapore at the time of the incident. Notices were issued to eight Assamese NRIs in Singapore, who had organised a yacht party for Garg, to record their statements. The deadline for their appearance expired on Monday.

“One Assamese resident in Singapore, Rup Kamal Kalita, will arrive in Guwahati on Tuesday. We hope the others will cooperate as well. Some are reluctant, but pressure is being maintained to secure their statements for a speedy investigation,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further clarified that Assam police cannot conduct investigations abroad. “The Centre has invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, under which Singapore authorities will share details of their investigation into Garg’s death with Indian authorities,” he added.