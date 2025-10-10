Guwahati: Filmmaker Moirangthem Maniram Singha, popularly known as M Maniram, has begun work on Mon Jai Chapter 2 as a heartfelt tribute to late cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

According to The Assam Tribune report, Maniram revealed that he has completed nearly 75% of the screenplay, which is based on an original story written by him.

“The new film will carry forward the core theme of Mon Jai, the frustration and disillusionment within society,” Maniram explained. “However, it will feature an entirely new story and cast.”

Mon Jai, released in 2008, was co-produced by M Maniram and Deepankar Dutta on a modest budget of Rs 35 lakh.

Despite gaining critical acclaim and audience appreciation, the film suffered financially due to widespread piracy, recovering only the production cost.

This time, Maniram is close to finalizing a producer for Mon Jai Chapter 2, and he expects shooting to begin next year. “I should be able to complete the screenplay and dialogues in the next 2–3 months,” he said.

Reflecting on Zubeen Garg’s involvement, Maniram shared that the late singer-actor had expressed keen interest in being part of the sequel.

“Zubeen loved the story when I narrated it to him. He was eager to act in it. But with his untimely passing, I will now have to find a new face for the role,” he said.

Remembering Garg, Maniram described him as a gifted actor with an unmistakable aura. “He had the look and presence that resonated deeply with Assamese youth.

Despite occasional disagreements during the making of Mon Jai, he never held grudges and maintained good relationships with everyone on set,” he recalled.

Maniram shot the original Mon Jai on 16mm film, making it possibly the last Assamese film to use this format.

Maniram plans to digitally convert the film to enhance its visual quality.

“Back then, digital production was too expensive, but now the digital transfer will improve the color and overall clarity,” he said.

Recently, unauthorized uploads of Mon Jai appeared on YouTube, prompting Maniram to consider legal action. While the film received positive responses from online viewers, he emphasized the need to protect creative rights. Meanwhile, Mon Jai will soon be available on WAVES, the OTT platform of Prasar Bharati.

In 2010, Maniram had also started working on another film titled You Are Not My Julie, with Zubeen Garg in the lead. However, the project stalled due to unforeseen circumstances.

“About 30% of the film, including the climax and a song, remains unfinished. I plan to reshoot those portions with new actors once Mon Jai Chapter 2 is complete,” Maniram confirmed. “I’m confident that You Are Not My Julie will connect with audiences when it’s finally ready.”