New Delhi: Controversial Assam police officer Leena Doley, recently removed from her post as Dhubri Superintendent of Police (SP), is now facing fresh legal trouble after her daughter, Divyana Lahan, allegedly used a cancelled Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate to gain admission into two Delhi University (DU) colleges under the reserved quota in August 2024.

A petition submitted to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) alleges that Divyana Lahan secured admission to The Hindu College and St. Stephen’s College using a revoked ST certificate.

The certificate, originally issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), Assam, had been officially cancelled by the State Level Scrutiny Committee (SLSC) in September 2021.

The complaint, filed by advocate Swanit Chaudhry, accuses Divyana and her mother of cheating, perjury, and abetment of a criminal offense by a public servant.

The petitioner argues that the misuse of the cancelled certificate undermines affirmative action policies and potentially deprived a genuine ST candidate of their rightful place. The complaint is supported by extensive evidence, including court documents, school records, social media activity, affidavits, and official cancellation correspondence.

Following the complaint, Delhi University has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Maurice Nagar Police Station on September 28, 2025. The FIR was registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1)(q) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989

The investigation has been assigned to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), DIU/North District, Delhi.

The NCST is expected to seek a formal explanation from both the Assam government and Delhi University on how the invalid certificate was accepted. Civil rights activists and student groups have reacted strongly, arguing such cases undermine the credibility of the reservation system.

Earlier this month, the Assam government had shunted out Leena Doley and attached her to the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati, “in the interest of public service.”

This followed a peaceful demonstration by the Koch Rajbongshi community turning violent after a police lathi charge in Golokganj.

The petition calls for immediate and stringent action against Leena Doley, including departmental proceedings for her alleged role. It also urges DU, the University Grants Commission, and state governments to implement stricter, possibly online, verification mechanisms for caste certificates used for admissions.