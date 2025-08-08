Guwahati: A battered and limping elephant, identified as Maniki, has been rescued from years of neglect and alleged forced labor following a viral social media appeal and swift intervention by Assam’s forest officials.

Once known for her tears of pain, today Maniki walks with dignity, under care, not chains.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A viral video of the 48?year?old injured domestic elephant limping along a highway in Assam triggered widespread outrage among wildlife activists and prompted immediate action by the state’s forest department.

The footage clearly depicted her struggling to move with a severely bent left foreleg, while a mahout rode on her back.

Reports state she had been forced to walk nearly 95?km from Kakopathar in Tinsukia district to Dibrugarh for medical treatment, disregarding explicit forest department orders that she be transported by truck due to her fragile condition.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to her mahout, Pradip Moran, the torturous trek began six days earlier. By the time she reached Makum, she had covered only 36?km.

Compassionate local resident Krishna Majhi then stepped in on August 6, offering Maniki shelter at his home and alerting authorities to her plight.

The true turning point occurred on the night of August?5, when conservationist Devajit Moran spotted her near the Makum Bypass. He witnessed her limping, clearly in pain and unable to walk properly, her leg visibly fractured.

“The elephant was crying in pain. Wide tears streamed down her face. She struggled to walk because one of her legs was broken,” said Moran.

He posted the video on social media, tagging Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, and urgently appealed for help.

The footage resonated widely across Assam, going viral within hours. Citizens demanded her rescue, and authorities responded promptly.

Forest officials, accompanied by veterinarians from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), arrived at the location around midnight. They assessed her condition immediately and began administering emergency care.

A senior forest official from Tinsukia noted, “Our priority was to ease her pain. We started emergency care immediately, and by morning, she had food, water, and temporary shelter.”

The forest team also collaborated with Wildlife SOS and other conservation groups for sustained care.

But Maniki’s suffering did not begin then. Conservation sources reveal that handlers forced domesticated elephants in Assam to pull logs, perform in events, and participate in ceremonial processions for years before stronger wildlife protections came into effect.

Her leg injury dates back nearly two years, when a heavy log fell on it in Arunachal Pradesh. Despite treatment, the leg never healed properly, leaving her with a permanent limp.

Her condition worsened after her handlers brought her to Kakopathar, which made specialized veterinary care necessary.

In April 2024, wildlife activists and the forest department had previously rescued Maniki from the Phillobari area near Baghmara Ghat, discovered her serious leg injury, and placed her under WTI’s care.

A WTI veterinarian later remarked, “Maniki had only just begun to heal. Her injury needed months of rest, so we were shocked to learn that she had been forced to walk again.”

Notwithstanding warnings from WTI and forest authorities, her owner allegedly marched her from Tinsukia through Dibrugarh to Sivasagar, a journey nearly 95?km long, ignoring her fragile condition. She collapsed near the Makum Bypass after walking roughly 36?km in six days.

That’s when Krishna Majhi intervened, preventing further harm. Forest officials arranged for truck transportation, ensuring she would walk no more. Officials took her in and began providing comprehensive medical attention.

Maniki’s ordeal has reignited discussions about the treatment of captive elephants in India.

The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, places elephants under Schedule I, offering them the highest level of legal protection.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, also prohibits making injured animals perform or travel. The Supreme Court of India ruled that people must treat elephants not as ‘beasts of burden,’ but as living beings with legal rights.

Activists continue to push for stronger enforcement and greater public awareness, citing continued weak implementation.

After three days of supervised rest and treatment, Maniki began showing signs of recovery. WTI-shared photos show her standing calmly, eating well, and responding positively.

A Wildlife SOS veterinarian said, “She smiled. That’s not something we often say about elephants, but her eyes were brighter. She’s recovering.”

Forest officials confirmed she will remain under state protection with regular veterinary care and a promise to prevent any future exploitation. “We will ensure she never walks in pain again,” declared a senior forest department official.

Activists, veterinarians, and Assam’s public are now urging the Forest Minister and the state government to create a permanent retirement sanctuary for rescued elephants like Maniki.

As conservationist Devajit Moran put it, “She deserves a peaceful life, food, medicine, and love. Not more chains. We ask the forest department and the minister to create a protected shelter where no more Manikis have to suffer again.”

A formal memorandum is expected this week to push for policy-level reforms in captive elephant care and oversight.

Maniki’s story isn’t simply about one elephant’s rescue; it stands as a powerful reminder that silent suffering often lies hidden in plain sight.

Her pain rallied a community, forced midnight action from officials, and turned viral outrage into real change.

Today, the tears on her face have dried, replaced by a quiet smile and a promise of a life guided by peace, not pain.