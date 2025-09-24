Guwahati: The mystery surrounding the sudden death of Assam’s iconic singer Zubeen Garg has taken a legal turn, as a concerned citizen filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Gauhati High Court seeking a judicial investigation into the circumstances of his passing.

The PIL, which has already reached the Chief Justice’s bench, demands a transparent and independent inquiry to uncover the full truth behind the tragic incident that has shocked fans across Assam and beyond.

Court officials have scheduled the matter for hearing on 8 November 2025.

Legal and political observers believe the High Court could set an important precedent with its approach to handling high-profile and sensitive deaths in the future.

Meanwhile, the Assam Crime Investigation Department (CID) has officially begun its investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death. Authorities have dispatched a four-member CID team to Delhi as part of the initial probe.

The investigation team comprises an Additional Superintendent of Police, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and two Inspectors.

The case has been registered under FIR No. 18/2025.

As per sources, the team will coordinate with agencies in Delhi and possibly Singapore, where Garg passed away.