Guwahati: Gauhati University, a premier university in Northeast India, has achieved a significant milestone by entering the 1201–1500 band in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025.

The university’s strong performance extends to the THE Asia University Rankings, where it is placed in the 351–400 band.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notably, GU has risen to the 48th position among Indian higher-education institutions, marking the best result for any university in the region and underscoring its growing academic prominence on the Asian continent.

This announcement closely follows GU’s 32nd Convocation, held on April 25th.

Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta said, “This ranking is a collective triumph for our students, faculty, and alumni. It validates the impactful reforms we have implemented, spanning NEP-aligned curricula, digital governance, and a strengthened research focus, and motivates us to pursue even greater heights.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Over the past year, GU has garnered an A+ NAAC grade, secured 13th rank among state universities in NIRF 2024, and achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Its researchers are featured in Stanford University’s global top 2 percent scientists list, and the University’s Scopus h-Index now stands at 106.

Strategic collaborations have gained momentum, highlighted by the inauguration of a 5G Use-Case Laboratory by the Union Minister for Communications.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with TERI and NIELIT are expanding opportunities in climate research and emerging technologies, while a forthcoming GU–TERI Centre for Himalayan Studies is set to open later this year.

The THE rankings also indicate GU’s superior performance compared to neighbouring Tezpur University, which is ranked 501-600 in the THE Asia University Rankings (1501+ globally), particularly in teaching environment and research quality.

“These metrics reinforce our commitment to fostering interdisciplinary scholarship and deepening global partnerships,” VC Mahanta added, echoing his Convocation call for “a vibrant research culture that aligns with our distinguished history.”

Established in 1948, Gauhati University now encompasses 49 departments and over 300 affiliated colleges.