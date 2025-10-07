Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Parliament, Gaurav Gogoi, on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the CM and the BJP IT Cell are politicising the death of singer Zubeen Garg for their own agenda.

Gogoi claimed that the Chief Minister is more focused on protecting Shyamkanu Mahanta than ensuring justice for Zubeen Garg.

“It is now clear that they do not want justice for Zubeen da. Sarma seems more interested in ensuring that Mahanta continues to receive central government funds and runs his business as before,” Gogoi said.

The Congress leader alleged that the chief minister and his party’s online machinery have been manipulating discussions surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death to shield certain individuals rather than pursue a fair investigation.

Gogoi further claimed that the close relationship between Sarma and Mahanta, which has existed for years, has influenced both the investigation and the tone of the chief minister’s recent public statements.

“Everyone knows that Himanta Biswa Sarma and Shyamkanu Mahanta have long maintained a close relationship. That is why the chief minister has launched what I call ‘Mission Save Shyamkanu Mahanta.’ His public defence of Mahanta is unbecoming of someone holding the CM’s office,” Gogoi added.

He also criticised the chief minister’s remarks as “undignified and politically motivated,” stating that someone in such a high constitutional position should exercise restraint. “Words coming from a chief minister carry weight and dignity. Unfortunately, Sarma seems to have lost both,” Gogoi remarked.

The statement comes amid growing political tensions in Assam following the sudden death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, which has triggered emotional responses across the state and renewed calls for a transparent investigation.

As of now, neither the Chief Minister’s Office nor Shyamkanu Mahanta’s family or any other authority has issued an official response to Gogoi’s allegations.