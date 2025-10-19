Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi paid tribute to the late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg on Sunday, October 19, during a memorial held at Lakhidhar Bora Field near Dighalipukhuri.

Gogoi highlighted the deep cultural imprint Garg left on Assamese society and called for the continued pursuit of truth and justice in the aftermath of his death.

Addressing the gathering, Gogoi remarked that the event was a moment of mourning rather than celebration.

“Zubeen Garg left us too soon, and the pain still lingers across Assam,” he said. “Even a month after his passing, his influence continues to shape our society. He lived by principles grounded in his love for Assam and led fearlessly through his art and actions.”

Gogoi described Garg as a guiding force who, despite staying away from active politics, inspired many through his social engagement.

“His values were deeply rooted in service and integrity,” Gogoi added. “Had he been with us today, we would still be learning from him.”

Calling for a thorough investigation into Garg’s death, Gogoi stressed the importance of accountability. “The people of Assam deserve clear answers,” he said.

“The government must carry out a transparent probe, collect all relevant evidence, and ensure that any legal proceedings result in justice.”

The memorial drew attendees from across the state, reflecting the lasting legacy of Zubeen Garg as not just a musician but a symbol of Assamese identity and resistance.