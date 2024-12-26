Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) has concluded a three-day AICTE Vaani workshop on “Low-Power VLSI Design: Driving India’s Semiconductor Progress” .

Held from December 16-18 at the the GCU campus in Guwahati, the workshop aimed to equip participants with cutting-edge knowledge and practical experience in this crucial area for India’s semiconductor industry.

The workshop, conducted entirely in Assamese, attracted a diverse group of participants from universities and colleges across the region.

Renowned experts from academia and industry delivered sessions covering various aspects of VLSI technology, with a strong focus on low-power design techniques, semiconductor devices, and analog circuit design.

Dr. Anindita Bora, Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Workshop Coordinator, emphasized the workshop’s objectives and the significance of the AICTE VAANI scheme in promoting accessible technical education through local language instruction during the inaugural session.

The workshop featured insightful presentations by industry experts like Jyotirmoy Saikia (Cadence) and academicians including Dr. Basab Das (GCU), Dr. Rajesh Saha (NIT Silchar), Dr. Rupam Goswami (Tezpur University), and Prof. Kandarpa Kumar Sarma (Gauhati University).

Dr. Saurav Nath (C2S) provided a comprehensive session on practical approaches to analog circuit design.

The workshop fostered interactive learning with discussions on the latest trends and challenges in VLSI design. Hands-on exercises complemented the theoretical sessions.

The workshop concluded with a valedictory function where participants received certificates. Dr. Bora acknowledged the contributions of the experts and the active participation of all attendees.

The AICTE Vaani workshop successfully enhanced the knowledge and skills of participants, preparing them to contribute to India’s growing semiconductor industry.

The Department of ECE at GCU expressed its gratitude to AICTE for their support and looks forward to organizing similar events to foster innovation and knowledge exchange in the field of electronics and communication.