Guwahati: An IndiGo flight traveling from Guwahati to Chennai on June 19 made an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after the pilot issued a “mayday” call due to low fuel, reports said on Saturday.

The flight, carrying 168 passengers, was initially diverted from Chennai due to bad weather and air traffic congestion.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to an IndiGo spokesperson, the flight was scheduled to arrive in Chennai around 7:45 PM but was unable to land.

The pilot decided to divert to Bengaluru but then realized the aircraft was running low on fuel, prompting the distress call. The flight landed safely in Bengaluru around 8:15 PM.

Both pilots involved in the incident have since been de-rostered. This incident occurred shortly after a separate Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, though there is no stated connection between the two events.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Separately, on Friday, June 20, another IndiGo flight heading to Madurai had to return to Chennai due to a mid-air snag. The pilot detected the issue about half an hour into the flight and safely landed the plane, which was carrying 68 passengers, back in Chennai.