Guwahati: The Guwahati Press Club’s (GPC) member selection process has come under scrutiny following allegations that several working journalists were removed from the official membership list.

Journalists, some of whom requested anonymity, claim that a section of members from digital media outlets have been removed from the prestigious body‘s list without any valid reasons being cited.

Kukil Saikia, a journalist with Northeast Now, voiced his concern publicly. “I have been working in media for the last five years. I became a member of the Guwahati Press Club three years back. But despite applying for membership renewal, my application was rejected this year ,” he said.

Saikia noted that this means he and others who were removed “won’t be able to vote in this year’s press club election slated for November 21, 2025.”

The controversy extends beyond digital media, with allegations that the names of several senior journalists were initially struck off the list without explanation. While some of these names were later reinstated after the respective journalists raised objections, the initial removals have fueled suspicion.

Conversely, there are also claims that membership has been granted to media persons with very limited experience in some media houses.

One journalist even alleged that membership was given to non-journalists from a prominent Guwahati media outlet, further casting doubt on the transparency and criteria used in the selection process.