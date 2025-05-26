Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted Assam to expect heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 72 hours as the Southwest Monsoon arrives earlier than usual in parts of India, including the Northeast.

The monsoon reached Kerala on May 24, marking its earliest onset since 2009, when it arrived on May 23. Typically arriving on June 1, this early start also recalls the record earliest monsoon arrival on May 19, 1990.

The early monsoon advance has brought pre-monsoon showers to Mizoram and pushed the Northern Limit of Monsoon northwards, covering key locations such as Karwar, Shimoga, Chennai, Saiha, and extending to 27°N/98°E.

This progression signals deeper penetration into northeastern states like Assam and Nagaland.

The IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies with occasional rain or thundershowers in Guwahati and nearby areas for the next five days. It expects a surge in rainfall and thunderstorms over the weekend, increasing the risk of flooding.

Guwahati Weather Outlook:

Day 1: Max 34°C / Min 25°C – Partly cloudy with isolated rain or thunderstorms

Days 2–5: Max 33°C / Min 24–25°C – Similar weather with intermittent showers

Days 6–7: Max 31°C / Min 24°C – Likely widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms

The IMD also warned about gusty winds and lightning in isolated pockets, which could worsen flash flooding and waterlogging in areas already saturated from pre-monsoon rains.

Officials have urged residents, especially in flood-prone zones, to stay vigilant and follow updates from weather and disaster management authorities.

With Guwahati experiencing frequent artificial flooding, local agencies have intensified monitoring and prepared emergency response teams to handle potential disruptions.