Guwahati: Internet connectivity in Assam’s secondary and higher secondary schools has seen a remarkable improvement over the past decade.

According to the Central government’s latest publication, Children in India 2025, only 13.7 percent of such schools had access to internet facilities in 2015–16.

However, by the academic year 2023–24, that number rose sharply to 53.8 percent, reflecting the state’s commitment to enhancing digital infrastructure in the education sector.

The increase didn’t happen overnight. The percentage rose gradually over the years, 15 percent in 2016–17, 16.4 percent in 2017–18, 20.9 percent in 2018–19, and 22.6 percent in 2019–20.

The growth continued steadily, with 24.5 percent of schools having internet in 2020–21, 29.8 percent in 2021–22, and 34.6 percent in 2022–23 before reaching 53.8 percent in the current academic year.

This steady rise highlights the growing role of digital infrastructure in improving educational outcomes and accessibility.

As of the 2024–25 academic session, Assam has a total of 55,283 schools operating under the National Education Policy (NEP) structure. Of these, 35,866 are foundational and preparatory schools, 9,116 are middle schools, and 10,301 are secondary institutions.

Most of these schools offer essential facilities that support both academic and extracurricular development.

Library, book bank, or reading corner facilities are available in 51,763 schools. Playgrounds exist in 45,594 schools, while 52,065 schools have functional toilets for girls and 51,285 have toilets for boys.

School authorities have provided electricity in 49,092 schools, installed computer facilities in 43,515, ensured drinking water access in 54,167, and set up hand-washing stations in 51,426 schools.

The average annual expenditure per student on school education in Assam stands at Rs 9,360. Among all categories, course fees account for the highest portion at Rs 3,545.

Other significant expenses include Rs 2,186 for transportation, Rs 1,763 for textbooks and stationery, Rs 1,009 for uniforms, and Rs 857 under miscellaneous costs.

Despite improvements in infrastructure and funding, the dropout rates at various educational levels remain a concern.

For the academic year 2024–25, the dropout rate stood at 3.7 percent at the preparatory level, 5 percent at the middle school level, and 12.2 percent at the secondary level.

Education authorities reported the Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) as 10 at the foundational level, 11 at the preparatory level, 13 in middle schools, and 15 in secondary schools.

Completion rates further reveal the challenges in retaining students, particularly at higher levels.

In 2023–24, only 67.09 percent of students completed grade 5, 72.86 percent completed grade 8, and just 35.59 percent successfully completed grade 12.

On a positive note, the Gender Parity Index (GPI) under the NEP framework stood at 1.0 at the foundational stage, increased to 1.1 at the preparatory level, and reached 1.2 at both the middle and secondary stages, indicating progress in bridging gender gaps in education.

The report also sheds light on child mortality in the state. In 2023, the death rate among children aged 0 to 4 years was 7.5 percent, 8 percent in rural areas, and 3.5 percent in urban settings.

In the 5 to 9 age group, the death rate stood at 0.2 percent overall, with a slightly higher rate in rural areas (0.3 percent) compared to urban areas (0.1 percent).

For children aged 10 to 14 years, the overall death rate was 0.6 percent, while it dropped to 0.4 percent among adolescents aged 15 to 19 years.

When it comes to child nutrition, Assam continues to face challenges.

According to data from 2019–21, 35.3 percent of children under five were classified as stunted, 21.7 percent were wasted, and 32.8 percent were underweight.

Surprisingly, 4.5 percent of children in this age group were overweight. Anaemia remains widespread, with 68.4 percent of children aged 6 to 59 months diagnosed with the condition.

The rural anaemia rate was slightly higher at 68.6 percent compared to 66.4 percent in urban areas.

Iron deficiency was recorded in 3.5 percent of children aged 5 to 9 years and in 11.5 percent of adolescents aged 10 to 19 years.

Adoption data for 2024–25 shows that Assam recorded 153 adoptions during the year, with 65 male and 88 female children adopted.

Of these, 150 were domestic adoptions, while three involved inter-country processes.

The Children in India 2025 report, released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, is the fourth edition in a series that began in 2008.

It provides a comprehensive overview of the state of children in the country, with data covering education, health, infrastructure, and welfare indicators.

The findings for Assam underscore both progress and persistent challenges in ensuring the well-being and development of children across the state.