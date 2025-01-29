Guwahat: IPS Harmeet Singh took interim charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam on Wednesday.

Speaking to media, he also praised the vision of Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, pointing out the transformation of Assam Police over the past two years.

Singh attributed this progress to the Chief Minister’s vision of creating a safe, secure Assam with a citizen-centric police force.

He also noted that the state police had made significant strides in the past two years, backed by substantial data reflecting their achievements.

“I was part of this transformation, and Assam Police will continue to align with the Chief Minister’s vision,” he said.

Singh expressed his ambition to position Assam Police among the top five police forces in the country and reassured citizens of a people-friendly police force.

“We aim to serve the people, ensure the state’s security, and work for the betterment of all. We are approachable, people-friendly, and will continue to work in this manner,” he stated.

A 1992-batch IPS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Harmeet Singh succeeds Gyanendra Pratap Singh, who has been appointed Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force.

Singh currently serves as the Director General of Civil Defence and Commandant General of Home Guards, Assam, in addition to holding the charge of Special Director General of Police (Border), Assam.

In a post on ‘X’, Singh affirmed, “With the dedicated personnel of Assam Police, I am committed to implementing the Chief Minister’s vision of a force that stands for trust, safety, and progress, ensuring citizen-centric and effective policing.”