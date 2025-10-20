Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday that the foundation stone for the long-awaited elevated corridor in Kaziranga will be laid within the next few months.

During his visit to the national park, he confirmed that the central government has approved the project after multiple proposals.

“We are hopeful that the foundation stone will be laid by December or January,” the Chief Minister said, expressing optimism about the start of construction.

The project is designed to ensure safe passage for wildlife across National Highway 37, which cuts through Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The elevated corridor will reduce traffic congestion, lower the risk of animal-vehicle collisions, and improve connectivity across the region.

It is also expected to boost eco-tourism and generate local employment.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal earlier noted that the 34.45-km corridor will provide a safe and uninterrupted wildlife crossing between Kaziranga and the Karbi Anglong Hills, aligning with the government’s commitment to both infrastructure development and environmental conservation.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved the widening of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh stretch of NH-715 to four lanes.

This includes several wildlife-friendly measures to mitigate ecological impact within the park.

The entire project will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, covering a total stretch of 85.675 km.

With an estimated budget of Rs 6,957 crore, the initiative includes 34.5 km of elevated corridor, 30.22 km of upgraded existing road, and 21 km of new greenfield bypasses.

Once completed, the elevated corridor will serve as a model for balancing ecological preservation with infrastructure growth, offering a win-win for both wildlife and human development in Assam.