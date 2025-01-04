Nagaon: A leopard that had been causing panic in central Assam‘s Nagaon town for the past three days was successfully tranquilized and captured by forest officials on Saturday.

The feline was first spotted in the town on January 1st and had been sighted in several locations since then, creating fear among residents.

On Saturday morning, CCTV footage captured the leopard in the Daccapatty market area. Local residents immediately alerted the forest department.

Responding swiftly, forest officials arrived at the scene and successfully tranquilized the animal before safely securing it in a cage.

After a preliminary medical examination, the leopard was transported to the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati for further care.

Officials suspect that the leopard may have strayed from either the nearby Bamuni or Chowang forest areas.