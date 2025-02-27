Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Assam’s Morigaon district in the early hours of Thursday, with tremors felt in Guwahati and other parts of the state.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at 2.25 am at a depth of 16 kilometres.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“EQ of M: 5.0, On: 27/02/2025 02:25:40 IST, Lat: 26.28 N, Long: 92.24 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam,” the NCS said on X.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday.

“EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal,” the NCS said on X.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Earthquakes are quite common in Assam since the state sits in one of India’s most earthquake-prone zones. It falls under Seismic Zone V, which means it’s at high risk of strong tremors.

The region has experienced several massive quakes over the years, including the 1950 Assam-Tibet earthquake (magnitude 8.6) and the 1897 Shillong earthquake (magnitude 8.1), both of which are among the strongest in history.