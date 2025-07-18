"Mamata Banerjee likes only Muslim Bengalis," says Assam CM

Written by Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of favouring only Bengali Muslims while ignoring the concerns of Bengali Hindus.

In a video clip shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sarma questioned Banerjee’s opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying, “If she truly cares about Bengali Hindus, why did she oppose the CAA?”

“Bengali Hindus are safe in Assam,” Sarma said in the video, “but the Trinamool Congress is only concerned about Bengali Muslims.”

He added that Bengali Hindus in Assam are fully integrated into Assamese society. “They have ministers, MLAs, and are contributing in many ways. They are preserving their language, culture, religion, and celebrating Durga Puja. They are a part of greater Assam,” he said.

Further targeting the West Bengal Chief Minister, Sarma said, “I want to ask Mamata Banerjee—if you truly care for Bengalis, why haven’t you implemented CAA in West Bengal? The real question is whether she supports all Bengalis or only Muslim Bengalis.”

Sarma concluded by saying that “the Assamese people and Hindu Bengalis will not forgive her” for allegedly neglecting Bengali Hindus.