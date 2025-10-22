Guwahati: The Mangaluru City Police on Wednesday arrested two people on charges of stealing ?20 lakh worth of jewellery and cash from three flats in an apartment at Lalbagh within 20 hours of the crime being reported.

The police identified the accused as Abhijit Das, 24, from Panchagori in Assam’s Cachar district, and Deba Das, 21, from Meherpur in the same district. The accused had allegedly sneaked into the flats between October 19 and 20.

They took away the jewellery, Rs 5,000 in cash, 3,000 Dirhams, and a mobile phone.

Urva police registered a complaint by one Riyaz Rashid under offences of lurking house trespass and house theft on October 20.

Senior police officials as well as fingerprint experts and a dog squad visited the crime scene, zeroing in on the suspects.

The accused were traced to Bengaluru and arrested with the help of Bengaluru City Police, said City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy in an official statement. They had jumped over the compound wall and entered through a small kitchen window, he added. The Commissioner said the accused were involved in similar offences in other states too, the details of which were being verified.

The police have seized all the stolen items.

The accused will be presented before the jurisdictional court, he added.