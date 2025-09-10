Imphal: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur – a “historic and a rare occasion.”

In a statement on Wednesday, KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet and General Secretary Thangzamang underscored the hardships faced by the Kuki-Zo community.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The stark reality is that the Kuki-Zo people have been forcibly separated by the actions and aggression of the majority community in Manipur. Despite these grave circumstances, we continue to uphold our faith in the democratic spirit and leadership of India,” the council said.

The KZC pressed its demand for complete separation from Manipur, asking for a Union Territory with a legislature under Article 239A of the Constitution.

The council felt confident that PM Modi’s visit will make way for “due recognition to the voices of the Kuki-Zo people.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Preparations for the PM visit are in full swing.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Tuesday, conducted a surprise on-site inspection and review of ongoing construction works at Churachandpur district headquarters, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive on September 13, officials reported.

Ajay K Bhalla, accompanied by the Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, and the Director General of Manipur Police, Rajiv Singh, arrived first at the Border Security Forces complex, Churachandpur district, where a helipad is currently under construction for the arrival of the Prime Minister positively from Aizawl, Mizoram.

During the surprise visit, the Governor also inspected the construction works at the Peace ground, Churachandpur, where the PM will deliver his public speech. The construction works are almost completed for around 10,000 seat capacity.