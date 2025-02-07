Dibrugarh: The inter-state dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has been a old one but both the governments has been trying to resolve the issue by taking a slew of measures

However, both states are taking initiatives aimed at fostering brotherhood and harmony among the people of both states.

One such example is the construction of a Namghar and Heritage Centre at Namsang in the Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

This project is the dream of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi, and Arunachal Pradesh Forest Minister Wanki Lowang.

A budget of 5 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of this historic project by Sarma, with the first installment of 2 crore already released.

The Arunachal Pradesh government is providing the 3 bigha land for the project, and the state has also built the approach road.

MLA Taranga Gogoi, Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, Arunachal Minister Lowang, and Zila Parishad member Wanphoon Lowang are jointly monitoring the progress of the project.

Around 80 Assamese families in the Deomali area of the district are thrilled about the project’s development.

They also expressed their gratitude towards Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for sanctioning the project.

It is worth mentioning that, earlier, Tirap district had 60 Namghars, but now, for various reasons, only 7 remain.

“Since 1960, I have been living in Namsang for Sanatan Dharma. I originally hail from Jorhat, Assam. Around 80 Assamese families have been living in Deomali for many years, and now a Namghar and Heritage Centre will come up in Namsang. We are very happy with this initiative by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” said Chitra Sarma, the Namgharia of Namsang.