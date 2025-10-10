Guwahati: The National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJAA), held its Third Convocation Ceremony on Friday in Guwahati.

Justice Surya Kant, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, attended the event as the Chief Guest and delivered the Convocation Address.

In his speech, he emphasized the transformative power of legal education in building a just society and urged the graduating students to uphold the highest ethical standards while navigating the challenges of the legal profession.

The ceremony also welcomed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Supreme Court Judges Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Special Guests.

Gauhati High Court Chief Justice and Chancellor of NLUJAA, Justice Ashutosh Kumar presided over the ceremony and conferred degrees on the graduating batches. In his presidential address, he congratulated the graduates and urged them to become torchbearers of justice, integrity, and public service.

In his address, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on the graduands to apply their legal expertise to nation-building by making justice more accessible, affordable, and compassionate.

Prof. K. V. S. Sarma, Vice-Chancellor of NLUJAA, presented the annual report, outlining the university’s academic accomplishments, research milestones, and future plans.

Academic Registrar Nandarani Choudhury coordinated the proceedings along with Gunajit Roy Choudhury, ACS, Registrar, who delivered a formal vote of thanks. He expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, faculty, students, parents, and staff for their contributions to the success of the ceremony.