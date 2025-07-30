Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has begun a survey to implement an Integrated Garbage Treatment System at Maligaon and Pandu Railway Colonies under the Lumding Division.

This initiative is being carried out in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two organizations.

According to a press release from the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, the project represents a significant step toward enhancing environmental sustainability and promoting scientific waste management practices.

IITG will provide technical consultancy and conduct field studies to assess the system’s feasibility, design, and execution strategy.

Once the survey is completed, IITG will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for NFR, outlining the required infrastructure, cost estimates, treatment methods, and an implementation timeline.

The system will focus on waste segregation at the source, along with the scientific disposal of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, composting, and recycling, in line with the Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines and national waste management protocols.

The initiative is expected to improve cleanliness, hygiene, and living conditions for railway employees and their families. It also aims to reduce the environmental impact of railway operations and promote a zero-waste colony model.

The project underscores NFR’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, infrastructural development, and enhancing the quality of life for employees and surrounding communities.