Guwahati: A tragic accident at the Ennore SEZ Thermal Power Project near Ponneri claimed the lives of nine migrant workers from Assam, while another sustained serious injuries when scaffolding collapsed during a construction task on Tuesday.

The workers were engaged in building a concrete arch for the 1,320-MW thermal power station when the iron scaffolding, positioned over 20 feet high, suddenly gave way, according to officials from the Avadi Police Commissionerate.

Co-workers quickly rushed the injured men to Government Stanley Hospital.

However, doctors declared nine workers dead on arrival, while one survivor continues to receive medical care.

The Kattur Police have registered a case and launched a full investigation into the cause of the collapse.

Officials identified the deceased as Munna Kemprai, Bidayum Porbosa, Suman Kharikap, Dipak Raijung, Sorbojit Thausen, Prayanto Sorong, Paban Sorong, Phaibit Fanglu, and Dimaraj Thousen.

All were migrant labourers from Assam, with four hailing from Karbi Anglong district and five from Hojai district.

In the aftermath of the incident, J. Radhakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Power Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), visited the hospital along with senior electricity department officials.

They assessed the situation and monitored the treatment of the surviving worker.

Authorities have stressed the urgent need for strict enforcement of safety regulations at industrial construction sites to prevent further loss of life.

Officials have also urged contractors and site managers to ensure regular inspections and adhere to proper safety procedures, especially when workers operate at significant heights.