Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday firmly stated that his government would not compromise the state’s territorial integrity while negotiating the border dispute with Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of an event in Dhemaji, Sarma acknowledged that while significant progress had been made in the talks, Assam would not surrender any additional land or villages without securing its own interests.

He explained that the two states had already resolved several contentious points, with only three issues still under discussion.

However, a final settlement has remained elusive because, according to Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh continues to demand more villages as part of the agreement.

Emphasizing the need to prioritize Assam’s interests, he reiterated the government’s commitment to finding a peaceful solution, one that does not come at the cost of its territory or the welfare of its people.

The Chief Minister’s strong remarks come as inter-state talks between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh continue, aiming to settle a dispute that has lingered for decades.

On August 28, a joint meeting involving top district officials from both states took place in Narayanpur in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

Hosted at the Deuri Autonomous Council office, the meeting included the Deputy Commissioners of Lakhimpur and Bishwanath (from Assam) and Papum Pare (from Arunachal Pradesh), along with senior administrative and police officers from both sides.

During the meeting, officials discussed recurring issues that fuel tensions along the border. These included allegations of land encroachment, overlapping administrative control, and unauthorized construction activities.

Such disputes have often led to unrest among local communities living near the contentious border areas.

Both sides agreed to take a coordinated approach to maintain stability and prevent further complications until they reach a formal resolution.

District authorities from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have developed a Joint Action Plan, which calls for an immediate halt to new constructions or encroachments in disputed regions.

Additionally, the plan outlines regular joint patrols, either weekly or monthly, in sensitive areas, with active participation from officials of both states.

These measures aim to build mutual trust, reduce tensions, and ensure transparency while enforcing law and order.

The dialogue between the two governments is based on the framework established in the Namsai Declaration, signed in July 2022 by Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu.

That agreement outlined a roadmap for resolving disputes linked to 86 villages located along the roughly 804-kilometre shared border between the two northeastern states.

The Assam–Arunachal Pradesh boundary conflict began in 1951, when authorities separated the North-East Frontier Tract, later renamed Arunachal Pradesh, from Assam without clearly defining the borders.

Even after Arunachal gained full statehood in 1987, the lack of demarcation kept the issue unresolved.

While both sides have shown renewed political will to end the dispute through dialogue, Sarma’s recent comments signal that Assam remains cautious and resolute about not yielding ground during the final stages of negotiation.