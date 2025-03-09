Guwahati: A crude oil and natural gas leak occurred at the Nagajan oilfield in Assam’s Duliajan on Sunday, causing concern among locals.

The uncontrolled outflow created an alarming situation in the area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sources reported that the oil leakage happened at Well No. 309 of OIL’s Nagajan oilfield.

In response, Oil India Limited’s (OIL) firefighting team quickly reached the site to manage the situation.

Senior officials from OIL, along with technical staff, arrived at the site to assess the situation. Firefighting teams and security personnel were deployed as a precautionary measure.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

An OIL official explained, “A powerful surge of sand from the ground severed the well’s flow line, causing the leakage. We immediately notified the fire service teams. Two fire tenders arrived, and after relentless efforts, the gas leak was contained within 45 minutes.”