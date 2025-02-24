New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a “factory of jumlas” in Assam, whose mastermind is the most corrupt Chief Minister of the BJP.

“Recently, Congress leaders in Assam have been attacked both ways – politically and physically! The public will respond to these attacks by forming a Congress government after one year,” Kharge wrote on X.

The State of Assam is suffering the consequences of corruption, hatred and misgovernance by the “land mafia of the BJP”, he alleged.

“The unemployment of the youth, the helplessness of the tea garden workers, the rebuke of the Hon’ble Supreme Court on the issue of illegal foreigners and the hypocrisy of the BJP are well known,” Kharge said.

“The state has lagged behind on every scale of development and economically. 3.5 crore people of Assam are extremely angry, no slogan of Modi ji can cool their anger now. Change is certain in Assam and the North-East,” he added.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Assam, Congress general secretary in-charge of party affairs in the State, Jitendra Singh, said what magic lamp did Modi give to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that he became a business tycoon.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma has built an entire empire in Assam. The Chief Minister of Assam owns many tea gardens, news portals, a big outlet of McDonald’s, international schools and lots of lands. A lot of land has been purchased in tribal areas including Majuli, Kamrup, Guwahati, Nagaon, Golaghat, where land cannot be purchased,” he said.

The Congress leader also alleged that rat-hole mining was happening under the nose of Assam CM.

If all this is happening, then are Narendra Modi’s agencies investigating, he asked.