Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday condemned the violent protests that erupted during the transfer of the accused in the Zubeen Garg death case to Baksa District Jail, alleging that political parties were attempting to incite unrest in the state.

“Political parties are trying to provoke Zubeen’s fans and incite violence in Assam,” CM Sarma said, urging citizens to stay calm and allow the investigation to proceed without obstruction. “The government will ensure a fair and transparent probe into the matter,” he added.

Tension escalated in parts of Rangia and Mussalpur as an agitated mob hurled stones at vehicles carrying the five accused.

Assam Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Several people, including a policewoman, were reportedly injured during the clashes, while some vehicles and their glass panes were damaged. Journalists covering the incident were also hit by stones.

A large gathering had formed outside the prison in Mussalpur, and the situation turned chaotic as the convoy transporting the accused arrived. Police intervened promptly, using mild force to restore order.

The five accused — NorthEast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma, cousin Sandipan Garg, and personal security officers Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya — were being lodged in Baksa District Jail after completing their 14-day judicial custody.

CM Sarma stressed that the government viewed the incident seriously and warned that any attempt to disturb peace and harmony would be dealt with firmly.

“Emotions are understandable, but no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. Justice will take its own course,” he said.