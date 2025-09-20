Guwahati: The post-mortem of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed.

CM posted on X: “The post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore. His mortal remains are now being handed over to the accompanying team — Shri Shekar Jothi Goswami, Shri Sandeepan Garg, and Shri Siddharth Sharma (Manager) — in the presence of officers from the Indian Embassy.”

Update-



The post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore. His mortal remains are now being handed over to the accompanying team — Shri Shekar Jothi Goswami, Shri Sandeepan Garg, and Shri Siddharth Sharma (Manager) — in the presence of officers from the… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 20, 2025

Garg’s mortal remains are being handed over to his accompanying team in the presence of officials from the Indian Embassy.

The team will now coordinate the repatriation of the singer’s body to India, where fans and the people of Assam are expected to pay their respects.