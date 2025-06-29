Guwahati: Residents along the Assam-Meghalaya border have stepped up their opposition to the proposed hydroelectric dam on the Kulsi River, an initiative jointly backed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The Assam and Meghalaya Joint Resistance Committee convened a representative meeting at the community hall in Ukiam on Friday to strategize the next phase of their resistance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Social activist Rajani Boro chaired the session, where committee members outlined the environmental and socio-economic concerns associated with the dam project.

Maniram Rabha, secretary of the Assam unit of the committee, further explained the objectives of the gathering. He stressed the urgency of launching awareness drives and protest activities to inform and mobilize local communities.

“The Kulsi dam threatens to inflict lasting harm on our environment and livelihoods. It’s essential that we unite and educate people about what’s at stake,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

At the meeting, Nandalal Rabha also called for a stronger collective effort. “Only a determined and united front can force the government to reconsider this project. We must rely on grassroots organizations, not political parties, to lead this resistance,” he emphasized.

Albert Nonglai, president of the Meghalaya unit, announced the committee’s decision to submit a formal memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The document will urge the government to scrap the dam project and will outline the expected environmental and socio-economic fallout, including the potential displacement of communities and loss of biodiversity.

Chairperson Rajani Boro voiced serious concern about how the dam could impact local livelihoods. She pointed out that farmers, fishermen, and small-scale traders in the region face the greatest risk.

Boro also warned of the area’s seismic sensitivity, referencing the nearby Chandubi Lake, formed during the 1897 earthquake, as a reason to reconsider such a massive infrastructure project.

Other notable attendees included Kaifa Rabha, Biswajit Rabha, Jagdish Rabha, Grateful Sonhom, Kumar Marak, and Thiodas Marak.

The committee also unanimously resolved to intensify their protests through a series of grassroots initiatives, with a strong emphasis on mobilizing women and youth.

Despite multiple public meetings and awareness campaigns, residents expressed frustration that elected officials, such as Chhaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, RHAC Executive Member Tonkeswar Rabha, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, have yet to visit the affected areas or engage directly with concerned communities.