Guwahati: Illegal stone mining is continuing unchecked across multiple Reserve Forests and Proposed Reserve Forests in Assam, in blatant violation of environmental laws and without mandatory clearances.

Despite the expiry of mining permits years ago, several contractors are operating beyond approved limits, exposing glaring lapses by the state forest department.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Frustrated by the ongoing violations, an environmental activist from Dhekiajuli has decided to approach the Supreme Court, seeking urgent intervention to safeguard Assam’s forest resources.

Satellite imagery confirms that large-scale mining activities are taking place inside protected forest areas in Nagaon, Hojai, and Morigaon districts, many of which were supposed to be under strict conservation.

One of the major violators is Ranbir Singh Gandhi, also known as RS Gandhi, who was granted environmental clearance on August 22, 2017, to mine 1 hectare at Jagiroad Stone Quarry (No.F2) in Sonaikuchi Reserve Forest under Nagaon Forest Division.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

His permit expired on August 21, 2018, and no new clearance was issued. However, satellite data indicates ongoing mining over more than 21 hectares, well beyond the sanctioned area. Gandhi also failed to carry out the required compensatory plantation under the CAMPA scheme, as mandated by the Forest (Conservation) Act.

Similarly, Oliver Rahman Laskar was permitted to mine 1 hectare at Modertoli Stone Quarry-2 in Doboka Reserve Forest under Hojai district and the Nagaon South Forest Division. His clearance expired in 2018, yet mining operations continue beyond the allotted area without fresh approval.

Another contractor, Ratul Chandra Bordoloi, had applied for the diversion of 5 hectares for Baghara Stone Quarry in Tetelia Baghara Reserve Forest in Morigaon. He was only permitted 1 hectare, and even that lacked final environmental clearance. Despite this, mining is underway in the forest, as confirmed by recent satellite images.

In another case, Jiaur Rahman, who was allowed to operate in 1 hectare at Bipin Stone Quarry in Doboka Reserve Forest under Nagaon Forest Division from January 25, 2018, has continued mining even after the expiry of his permit.

These cases form part of a broader pattern of illegal forest diversion and mining activities in Assam. Activist Dilip Nath has announced plans to approach the Supreme Court, seeking intervention to halt the destruction of protected forest areas.

Nath cited large-scale violations in several locations, including Okrabandha PRF (Dhubri Forest Division), Chitalmari RF (Goalpara Forest Division), Kokdoloi PRF, and Dhulpahar PRF, among others.

“These operations violate multiple environmental laws, including the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986,” Nath said.

He added that many mining operations are being conducted on the basis of only Stage-I (in-principle) approvals without ever securing Stage-II (final) clearances or diversion orders from the state government.

Nath’s findings are backed by satellite imagery, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, official records, and data from the government’s Parivesh portal.

According to a December 12, 1996, ruling by the Supreme Court, any non-forest activity, including mining, inside a forest area requires prior approval from the central government under Section 2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act.

Despite this clear legal mandate, Assam’s forest lands continue to be exploited while oversight remains largely absent.