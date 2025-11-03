Guwahati: Assam’s renowned flutist Dipak Sarma passed away on Monday in Chennai after a prolonged illness. He was 57.

Sarma, a resident of Ambikagiri Nagar in Guwahati, breathed his last around 6.15 AM on Monday at Rela Hospital in Chennai, according to information received.

Sarma, the celebrated flutist known for his soul-stirring melodies, had been struggling with critical health complications for several months.

Initially, he was hospitalized in Guwahati, but his condition worsened, requiring him to be airlifted to Chennai for more advanced treatment. Sadly, the veteran musician did not recover, despite sustained medical efforts.

Born on August 23, 1968 at Panigaon village in lower Assam’s Nalbari district, Sarma’s rise from a small-town artist to one of Assam’s most cherished flutists showcases his sheer perseverance and unmatched musical talent. His mastery of the flute earned him widespread accolades.

He was renowned for seamlessly blending classical sensibilities with Assamese folk nuances; his flute compositions frequently defined several Assamese musical productions.

Sharma graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Guwahati Commerce College before pursuing his passion with a Master’s degree in Instrumental Music from Rabindra Bharati University, Calcutta, and further studies at Bhatkhand Sangeet Vidyapeeth, Lucknow.

His musical journey began in 1992, studying under the tutelage of the iconic Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

Sharma’s directorial work includes notable projects like Junky Panai, Jatinga, and Luitk Vetib Kone. Internationally recognized, he performed the flute for audiences at home and abroad, and notably served as a flutist alongside music maestro Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and other esteemed musicians.

For his contributions to music, Sharma received several recognitions, including the Sangeet Prabha Award.

However, in a truly poignant development, Sarma’s final days were darkened by financial hardship. Reports indicate that the revered artist faced severe monetary constraints while undergoing treatment.

In January 2023, Sarma reached out to the public on Facebook seeking financial help for an expensive liver surgery.

He shared that he was receiving treatment in Hyderabad and needed support to continue, writing, “I am sure that I can again take my flute in my hand. With your kind monetary support, I hope to play my flute again.”

Celebrated for his extraordinary skill on the flute, Sarma had been undergoing medical treatment for a long period.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier assisted with his medical expenses to help ease the financial burden.

The cultural landscape of Assam is feeling an even deeper sorrow with Dipak Sarma’s passing right after the death of Zubeen Garg. These two artists, while having their own unique styles, both shared a fervent desire to build up the state’s musical heritage, a powerful legacy that endures through generations.