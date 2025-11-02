Guwahati: A rainy morning could not dampen the spirit of over 300 runners who gathered at the heart of Assam’s wilderness to take part in the first-ever Kaziranga Rhino Run 2025. Against the backdrop of Kaziranga’s emerald forests and misty grasslands, participants ran not just for victory but for a cause — to celebrate conservation, sustainability, and life amid one of the world’s most iconic landscapes.

Flagged off at 6:00 AM from Mihimukh, the main entry gate to the Central Range of Kaziranga National Park, the event brought together runners from across India — including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, and Meghalaya — transforming the park’s threshold into a vibrant arena of endurance and environmental spirit.

Champions of the Wild

In the 10 km women’s category, Annu Pal from Uttar Pradesh claimed first place with a time of 38.29 minutes, followed by Sangmir Terongpi of Assam (39.37 minutes). Mina Rashi and Neeta Patel (both from Uttar Pradesh) secured third and fourth positions, while Nisha from Assam finished fifth.

In the men’s category, Uttar Pradesh runner Ajay Patel emerged victorious, clocking 31.09 minutes, narrowly edging out Kamal Kumar (31.10 minutes). Kuldeep Mauriya finished third (32.32 minutes), with Brojen Tai and Tikeshwar Kurmi from Assam taking fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

A total prize pool of Rs 1,00,000 was distributed equally across both categories, with trophies, finisher medals, T-shirts, and certificates recognizing each participant’s contribution to wildlife conservation.

Dignitaries and the Spirit of Kaziranga

The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister of Forest and Environment; Atul Bora, Minister of Agriculture; Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Revenue, Disaster Management & Information Technology; and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, alongside senior forest officials and conservation supporters.

The run was ceremonially flagged off by Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, Ranger, Central Range of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, and Bathu Khungur Boro, Deputy Director, Assam Tourism, symbolizing the state’s commitment to blending conservation and responsible tourism.

“A Celebration of Assam’s Pride and Resilience”

Speaking at the event, Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, said:

“This event celebrates Assam’s success in rhino conservation while inspiring the younger generation to embrace sustainable living and the importance of preserving our natural heritage. The Kaziranga Rhino Run is not just a sporting event — it is a celebration of our collective commitment to protect the Greater One-Horned Rhino, a symbol of Assam’s pride and resilience.”

She highlighted that conservation is a shared journey:

“It’s not the responsibility of a few — it’s a shared effort of awareness, empathy, and action. By blending fitness, tourism, and environmental consciousness, this initiative embodies the spirit of coexistence that defines Kaziranga.”

A Run Beyond Boundaries

Abhijit Gogoi, Founder and Programme Head of WTRP (Walk-Trek-Run-Pedal) — the organizing body behind the event — described the Rhino Run as “a step towards connecting people with nature without disturbing it.”

“Kaziranga offers experiences beyond its National Park — its natural beauty, diverse landscapes, and local culture deserve equal attention. The Rhino Run is about promoting that vision, combining fitness, awareness, and sustainability,” he said, expressing gratitude to the park authorities for their support.

Originally scheduled for September 21, 2025, to mark World Rhino Day, the event was postponed to honour the late Zubeen Garg, whose music and spirit continue to resonate across Assam.

Running for a Shared Future

Organised by WTRP in association with Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, and powered by Mind Over Miles, with support from Prerana and Vedanta, the Kaziranga Rhino Run 2025 stands as a symbol of unity between people and nature — a reminder that every step taken for fitness can also be a stride for conservation.