Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), assisted by the CID, raided the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, amid investigations into the sudden death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Mahanta had accompanied Garg to the Singapore event.

A case has been registered against Mahanta under Sections 61(2), 105, and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The sections cover culpable homicide not amounting to murder, abetment or conspiracy leading to death, and causing death by negligence, including provisions for medical practitioners.

Officials said the SIT will continue questioning Mahanta in the coming days. Meanwhile, protests across Assam have intensified, with citizens demanding immediate arrests and a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the iconic singer’s death.