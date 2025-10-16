Guwahati: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Assam Police will hold discussions with Singaporean law enforcement officials on October 21 into the death of Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The high-level SIT, headed by Additional Director General of Police Munna Prasad Gupta, will depart for Singapore on October 20.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the planned visit on Thursday through a social media post, emphasizing the state’s commitment to uncovering the truth.

“Our team, led by Sri Munna Gupta, ADGP and SIT Chief, will meet Singapore Police on October 21. They will leave for Singapore a day earlier. This marks another crucial step in ensuring justice for Zubeen,” Sarma wrote.

The announcement followed Sarma’s recent meetings in New Delhi with Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Singapore’s High Commissioner Alice Cheng.

Speaking to the media afterward, the Chief Minister said Singapore had asked for a list of participating officers and the agenda of the meeting.

While clarifying that an official joint investigation between the two countries is not legally viable due to international law constraints, Sarma assured that Singapore is fully cooperating with Indian authorities.

“The Ministry of External Affairs has already communicated that two Assam Police officers will soon travel to Singapore,” he stated.

He added that Singaporean authorities are actively assisting in the case, providing legal and investigative support under the framework of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), which India invoked through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Under the treaty, Singapore is expected to share case-related evidence, support the inquiry process, and aid in any legal follow-up, including potential extraditions.